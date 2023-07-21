Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,910 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 381,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 111,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

