Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $454.36 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.03.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

