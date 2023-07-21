Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,270 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 233,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 117,334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100,756 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,620,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 81,905 shares in the last quarter.

VIOV stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $92.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

