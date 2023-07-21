Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 76,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $218.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.63 and a 200 day moving average of $230.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $219.58.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

