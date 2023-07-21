Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 317,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.