Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,927.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 98,285 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 776,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

