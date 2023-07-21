Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $230.99 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $235.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.81. The company has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

