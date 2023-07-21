Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 72,108 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,108 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 966,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,341,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,020,000 after purchasing an additional 886,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. HSBC began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

