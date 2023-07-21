Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

