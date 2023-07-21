eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of EXPI opened at $22.54 on Monday. eXp World has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.89 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. eXp World’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 360.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,984,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,744,370.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,984,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,744,370.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $9,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,534,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,104,783.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 660,768 shares of company stock worth $12,206,746 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

