Experian (LON:EXPN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,843.80

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,843.80 ($37.18) and traded as high as GBX 3,055 ($39.95). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,031 ($39.63), with a volume of 3,400,071 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.84) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,935.40 ($38.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,739.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,900.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,844.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,218.75%.

In other news, insider Craig Boundy sold 49,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($38.09), for a total transaction of £1,443,478.89 ($1,887,393.95). In other Experian news, insider Jonathan Howell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,661 ($34.79) per share, for a total transaction of £133,050 ($173,967.05). Also, insider Craig Boundy sold 49,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($38.09), for a total value of £1,443,478.89 ($1,887,393.95). In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,827 shares of company stock worth $56,780,015. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

