Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Short Interest Up 8.5% in June

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Exscientia Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:EXAI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.16. 413,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,299. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.22. Exscientia has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.20.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 542.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Exscientia will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Thursday.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
