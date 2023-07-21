Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Short Interest Up 8.5% in June

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Exscientia Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:EXAI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.16. 413,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,299. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.22. Exscientia has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.20.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 542.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Exscientia will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,114,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,035,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 4,771.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,242,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 323,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Thursday.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Articles

