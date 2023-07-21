Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.59 on Friday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

