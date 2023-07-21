EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,651 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 605,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,353. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $404.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 257.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%. Equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.