F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.59. 277,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in F.N.B. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

