F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FNB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

