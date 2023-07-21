Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.93

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.93 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 210,000 shares trading hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.90. The firm has a market cap of £69.16 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.97.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.