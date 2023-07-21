Farfetch Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 29,574 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 89% compared to the average volume of 15,650 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTCH. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.52.

NYSE:FTCH remained flat at $5.54 on Friday. 5,500,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,754,624. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.97. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 403.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

