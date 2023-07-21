Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 10.8% in June

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,500 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Farmmi

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAMI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Farmmi by 86.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Farmmi by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmmi Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FAMI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. 244,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.27.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

