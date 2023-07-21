Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 7,299 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $130,433.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,176,155.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fastly Price Performance

NYSE FSLY traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $17.66. 2,717,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fastly by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.