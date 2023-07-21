FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZEW) Short Interest Update

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZEW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

FaZe Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAZEW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 39,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. FaZe has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $2.08.

Get FaZe alerts:

Institutional Trading of FaZe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FaZe stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZEW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 545,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FaZe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FaZe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.