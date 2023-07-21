Fellaz 1-Day Volume Reaches $790,337.24 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Fellaz token can now be bought for $2.95 or 0.00009882 BTC on major exchanges. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $790,337.24 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fellaz has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

