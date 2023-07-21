Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.03. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 121,847 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $954.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.95 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 26.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 14,043,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,376,000 after buying an additional 2,899,421 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 61.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 9,377,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,408,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,742 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,060,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,610,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,728 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

