Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Market Cap of $184.01 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $184.01 million and $19.56 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000143 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,142,444 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

