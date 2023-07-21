FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 630,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

DBMBF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.93. 16,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,097. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

About FIBRA Macquarie México

(Get Free Report)

Read More

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.