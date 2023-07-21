FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Up 18.9% in June

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

FibroGen Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,444,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $216.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.51.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

Several analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Raymond James cut FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $151,604.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Juan Graham sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $30,327.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,700.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $151,604.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,170 shares of company stock worth $658,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FibroGen by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

