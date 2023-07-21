Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.8% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 279,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 62.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

