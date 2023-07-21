Financial Analysis: Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Adeia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adeia $438.93 million 2.80 -$295.88 million ($2.86) -4.03

Simulated Environment Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adeia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A Adeia -43.84% 21.87% 9.24%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Simulated Environment Concepts and Adeia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adeia has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.76%. Given Adeia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adeia is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Risk and Volatility

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Adeia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adeia beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

