Financial Comparison: i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) & PDD (NASDAQ:PDD)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares i3 Verticals and PDD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $345.70 million 2.40 -$17.10 million ($0.33) -75.45 PDD $144.40 billion 0.68 $4.57 billion $3.72 20.13

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDD has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

63.7% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of PDD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and PDD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -2.14% 9.35% 3.43% PDD 25.63% 34.10% 17.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for i3 Verticals and PDD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 1 1 1 3.00 PDD 0 1 10 0 2.91

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.51%. PDD has a consensus target price of $105.64, suggesting a potential upside of 41.07%. Given PDD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDD is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Summary

PDD beats i3 Verticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. PDD Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

