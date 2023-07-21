Financial Contrast: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) vs. AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) and AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of AUD/BSD shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of AUD/BSD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and AUD/BSD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 AUD/BSD 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $43.25, indicating a potential upside of 440.63%. AUD/BSD has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 498.31%. Given AUD/BSD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AUD/BSD is more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences.

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and AUD/BSD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.98 million ($0.68) -11.76 AUD/BSD $697,000.00 154.45 -$107.76 million ($0.83) -0.96

Anavex Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AUD/BSD. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AUD/BSD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and AUD/BSD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -36.78% -34.00% AUD/BSD N/A -92.58% -67.32%

Risk and Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AUD/BSD has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats AUD/BSD on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and preclinical clinical trials for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AUD/BSD

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia. The company has license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

