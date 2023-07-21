Financial Review: Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCSW) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCSW – Get Free Report) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro -86.31% -47.54% -32.34%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.

ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.72%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Heart Test Laboratories.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and ClearPoint Neuro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $9,299.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro $20.95 million 7.91 -$16.43 million ($0.74) -9.11

Heart Test Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearPoint Neuro.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Heart Test Laboratories on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreements with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

