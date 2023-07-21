Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 2,089 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,844. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $82.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
- Is Samsara Poised To Reach New All-Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.