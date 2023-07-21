Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Trading Down 0.5 %

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.33. The company had a trading volume of 872,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average is $135.01. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

