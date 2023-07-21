Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $345,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,092 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 286,403 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,952,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.51. 375,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,401. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

