Financial Strategies Group Inc. Makes New $29.82 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 844,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,819,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 11.5% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $36.24. 140,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

