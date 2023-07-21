Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 411 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,700. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

