Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 2,306 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. 524,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

