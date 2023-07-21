Financial Survey: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) & Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMYF)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) and Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Suncorp Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kingstone Companies and Suncorp Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Suncorp Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Kingstone Companies currently has a consensus price target of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 31.69%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Suncorp Group.

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Suncorp Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $138.24 million 0.09 -$22.52 million ($1.73) -0.70 Suncorp Group N/A N/A N/A $0.57 15.44

Suncorp Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncorp Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Suncorp Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -13.30% -39.65% -4.84% Suncorp Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Suncorp Group pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Kingstone Companies pays out -9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suncorp Group pays out 113.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kingstone Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats Suncorp Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It underwrites its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products. The Suncorp Bank segment offers banking products and services, such as commercial, agribusiness, small business, and home loans; savings and transaction accounts; foreign exchange services; and treasury products and services. The Suncorp New Zealand segment provides general and life insurance products comprising home and contents, motor, commercial property, public liability and professional indemnity, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection. The company was formerly known as Suncorp-Metway Limited and changed its name to Suncorp Group Limited in December 2010. Suncorp Group Limited was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

