Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 963 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.96.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,672 shares of company stock worth $9,529,576 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,329,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,535,016. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $318.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

