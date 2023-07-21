First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

First Community Stock Performance

First Community stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $138.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

First Community Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of First Community

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCCO. StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Community by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

