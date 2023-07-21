First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

First Community Price Performance

First Community stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. First Community’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.