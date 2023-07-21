First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.32%.
First Community Price Performance
First Community stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53.
First Community Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. First Community’s payout ratio is 29.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
