First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

