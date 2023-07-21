First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. SpectralCast reiterated a reinstates rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.42.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

