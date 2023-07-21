First Interstate Bank Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.22. 378,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,384. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average of $107.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

