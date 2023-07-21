First Interstate Bank Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.92. 1,411,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.