First Interstate Bank Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,061. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.53.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 973,248 shares of company stock worth $206,391,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

