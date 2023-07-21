First Interstate Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.66. 344,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,126. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

