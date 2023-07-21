First Interstate Bank Sells 3,871 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.
Shares of KO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,982,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,487,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
