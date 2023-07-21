First Interstate Bank Sells 432 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First Interstate Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,363,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,536,000. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 508,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.73 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 877,656 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

