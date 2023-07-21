First Interstate Bank Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Interstate Bank lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.45. 4,957,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,947. The company has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

